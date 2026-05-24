A Sparkle Worth Millions

True collectors understand that a piece of jewellery is never just an accessory, but a piece of history, an investment, and a legacy meant to be passed down through generations. This is the philosophy guiding AstaGuru’s upcoming Heirloom Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces auction, taking place online this May 27 and 28. The curated catalogue brings together rare horology, important silver, and exceptional estate jewellery that bypasses fleeting trends in favour of permanent, lasting value.

The jewellery selection is particularly breathtaking, anchored by some of the world’s most coveted gemstones. Standing as the auction’s top lot is an Imperial-Style Deccan Colombian Emerald & Diamond Necklace (Lot 129). Inspired by the legendary wealth and opulence of the Nizam era, this majestic piece translates historic, courtly design into a contemporary masterpiece of high jewellery. Equally commanding is Lot 113, a Magnificent Six-Row Verde Sovereign Colombian Emerald Necklace. This sculptural, collar-style piece is centred on a vividly saturated, step-cut emerald that radiates a quiet, regal power. For those drawn to meticulous detail, a pair of Colombian Emerald & Diamond Ear Pendants (Lot 124) features striking geometric lines and unexpected diamond openwork on the reverse - a testament to craftsmanship that demands perfection from every angle.