A Spring in the Step

Spring gets a poetic makeover with Sarita Handa’s latest Spring-Summer collection, Spring Fables — a whimsical ode to untamed gardens, winding vines, and storybook florals. Blurring the lines between décor and artistry, the collection reimagines everyday living through a romantic lens, spanning bedspreads, quilts, cushion covers, dining linens, shams, and sculptural furniture pieces.
“This collection is inspired by the enchantment of childhood tales and the sense of wonder we feel in a wild garden. We have introduced a play of light through translucent panels and layered textures that mimic the tactile nostalgia of storybooks. Spring Fables seamlessly blends whimsical storytelling with modern, refined compositions while capturing the ‘poetic beauty of the wild’,” says Sarita Handa, Founder and Chairperson, Sarita Handa.
The palette stays rooted in nature’s softer moods—moss green, blush pink, spring leaf, and sky-washed blue washed against creamy neutrals. Prints oscillate between the romantic sprawl of Victorian Bloom and the graphic precision of Floral Blocks, while the Maze quilting channels the intrigue of meandering garden paths. Adding depth are tactile embroideries. Delicate aari work, crewel embroidery, adda and loop embroidery techniques create a near three-dimensional foliage effect, bringing texture and movement to the surface.“One of my favourite details is the whimsical towelling work on our Garden Bug cushions—it adds a playful, textured touch that invites you to reach and feel it,” says Handa.