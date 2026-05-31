A Spring in the Step

Spring gets a poetic makeover with Sarita Handa’s latest Spring-Summer collection, Spring Fables — a whimsical ode to untamed gardens, winding vines, and storybook florals. Blurring the lines between décor and artistry, the collection reimagines everyday living through a romantic lens, spanning bedspreads, quilts, cushion covers, dining linens, shams, and sculptural furniture pieces.

“This collection is inspired by the enchantment of childhood tales and the sense of wonder we feel in a wild garden. We have introduced a play of light through translucent panels and layered textures that mimic the tactile nostalgia of storybooks. Spring Fables seamlessly blends whimsical storytelling with modern, refined compositions while capturing the ‘poetic beauty of the wild’,” says Sarita Handa, Founder and Chairperson, Sarita Handa.