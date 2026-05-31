Lifestyle

Blow Hot, Blow Cold

From ice baths to infrared saunas, thermal therapy is heating up wellness conversations and cooling down stress levels at the same time
Blow Hot, Blow Cold
Medha Dutta Yadav
Updated on
1 min read

Once limited to elite athletes and luxury spas, thermal therapy has become the latest wellness obsession among fitness enthusiasts, biohackers and celebrities. The idea is simple: expose the body to contrasting temperatures—heat and cold—to improve recovery, circulation and mental wellbeing. Social media is flooded with videos of people stepping into icy tubs after sauna sessions, while wellness retreats across India are introducing the guided thermal circuits.

What is thermal therapy?

Thermal therapy involves exposing the body to heat, cold or alternating temperatures.Common methods include saunas, steam baths, hot water immersion, ice baths and cold plunges.

Contrast therapy—alternating hot and cold exposure—is especially popular right now.

How does it help?

  • May improve blood circulation

  • Helps relax tight muscles and reduce soreness after workouts

  • Some people report better sleep and lower stress levels

  • Cold exposure may temporarily reduce inflammation and boost alertness

  • Heat therapy can encourage sweating and muscle relaxation

Who should try it?

  • Fitness enthusiasts recovering from workouts

  • People dealing with muscle stiffness or mild body aches

  • Those looking for relaxation and stress relief

  • Individuals easing into wellness routines under expert guidance

Best time of the day to do it

  • Evening and post-workout sessions are popular because heat therapy helps with bettter sleep and muscle recovery

  • Cold plunges, often preferred in mornings, can feel energising

  • Avoid doing intense heat or cold exposure on a completely empty stomach

Challenges and dangers

  • Overdoing ice baths can shock the body and strain the heart

  • Excessive sauna use may cause dehydration or dizziness

  • Sudden temperature shifts can be unsafe for beginners

  • Social media trends often ignore safety

Who Should Avoid It

  • People with heart disease or uncontrolled hypertension

  • Those prone to fainting, dizziness or severe migraines

  • Pregnant women or anyone with open wounds, injury, infections or severe skin sensitivity