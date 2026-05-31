Blow Hot, Blow Cold

Once limited to elite athletes and luxury spas, thermal therapy has become the latest wellness obsession among fitness enthusiasts, biohackers and celebrities. The idea is simple: expose the body to contrasting temperatures—heat and cold—to improve recovery, circulation and mental wellbeing. Social media is flooded with videos of people stepping into icy tubs after sauna sessions, while wellness retreats across India are introducing the guided thermal circuits.

What is thermal therapy?

Thermal therapy involves exposing the body to heat, cold or alternating temperatures.Common methods include saunas, steam baths, hot water immersion, ice baths and cold plunges.

Contrast therapy—alternating hot and cold exposure—is especially popular right now.