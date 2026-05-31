Blow Hot, Blow Cold

Once limited to elite athletes and luxury spas, thermal therapy has become the latest wellness obsession among fitness enthusiasts, biohackers and celebrities. The idea is simple: expose the body to contrasting temperatures—heat and cold—to improve recovery, circulation and mental wellbeing. Social media is flooded with videos of people stepping into icy tubs after sauna sessions, while wellness retreats across India are introducing the guided thermal circuits.
What is thermal therapy?
Thermal therapy involves exposing the body to heat, cold or alternating temperatures.Common methods include saunas, steam baths, hot water immersion, ice baths and cold plunges.
Contrast therapy—alternating hot and cold exposure—is especially popular right now.
How does it help?
May improve blood circulation
Helps relax tight muscles and reduce soreness after workouts
Some people report better sleep and lower stress levels
Cold exposure may temporarily reduce inflammation and boost alertness
Heat therapy can encourage sweating and muscle relaxation
Who should try it?
Fitness enthusiasts recovering from workouts
People dealing with muscle stiffness or mild body aches
Those looking for relaxation and stress relief
Individuals easing into wellness routines under expert guidance
Best time of the day to do it
Evening and post-workout sessions are popular because heat therapy helps with bettter sleep and muscle recovery
Cold plunges, often preferred in mornings, can feel energising
Avoid doing intense heat or cold exposure on a completely empty stomach
Challenges and dangers
Overdoing ice baths can shock the body and strain the heart
Excessive sauna use may cause dehydration or dizziness
Sudden temperature shifts can be unsafe for beginners
Social media trends often ignore safety
Who Should Avoid It
People with heart disease or uncontrolled hypertension
Those prone to fainting, dizziness or severe migraines
Pregnant women or anyone with open wounds, injury, infections or severe skin sensitivity