Product Review: Silk Revival

I’ve been using The Glow Threads: Silk Peptide Face Serum by Protouch for a few weeks now, and it has genuinely become one of the most versatile products in my skincare routine. What I love most is how seamlessly it works from AM to PM without ever feeling heavy, sticky, or overly active on the skin. In the morning, I apply it right after cleansing, and it creates this incredibly smooth, lightweight layer that sits beautifully under sunscreen and makeup.

It almost works like a skincare-meets-primer hybrid for me. My foundation glides on more evenly, dry patches look softened, and my skin stays hydrated for hours without turning greasy. The multi-layer hydration is especially noticeable during long days outdoors or in air conditioning—my skin still feels comfortable by evening instead of tight or dull.

At night, this serum becomes my repair step. After cleansing, I use a slightly more generous layer and let it absorb fully before moisturiser. By morning, my skin feels replenished, calm, and noticeably smoother. The four molecular weights of hydration really make a difference because the moisture doesn’t just disappear after an hour—it feels like the hydration lasts deep into the next day.