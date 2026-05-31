Slay the summer

This summer, femininity feels soft, playful, and effortless. Breathable fabrics, fluid silhouettes, and easy separates define the season, while ruffles, florals, bows and ribbons add a flirtatious edge. From global runways to Indian labels, the focus is on wearable pieces that balance comfort with drama.
Frill Theory
Ruffles are ruling runways globally—from the frothy hemlines at Chloé and Miu Miu to Arpita Mehta’s latest drop back home. This season, founder and creative director of her eponymous label, Arpita Mehta reimagines the ruffled sari through a softer, more ethereal lens. “I feel the silhouette has a timeless appeal, and for our summer collection we brought it back in delicate, airy fabrics, and a very soft, dreamy colour palette that feels perfect for the season,” says Mehta. The key to styling these flirtatious drapes? Keep the accessories sharp. Mehta recommends statement earrings—think diamonds or saturated gemstones—to balance the romance with polish.
Print Parade
Engineered-print co-ords are dominating summer wardrobes, with B-town’s frequent flyers making a strong case for the statement set. For a recent Hyderabad trip, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a pink floral co-ord. “Placement-oriented prints add structure, movement, and make the co-ord set feel more elevated,” says Nanki Maggo Papneja, designer of Limerick. “Personally, I love styling them in an easy, relaxed way. Let the co-ord be the hero, pair it with minimal jewellery, easy flats or sandals.” The appeal lies in versatility: wear the set together for maximum impact or split the separates into the rest of your summer rotation.
Blouse Code
This summer, the statement blouse takes centre stage. Think intricate beadwork, tactile embroidery, striking prints, and directional cuts transforming even the lightest drapes into a fashion moment. “With summer fashion moving towards lighter saris, softer drapes, and destination-friendly silhouettes, blouses have become a key focal point within styling,” says designer Ridhi Mehra. She pairs embellished or printed blouses with pre-draped sarees, breezy lehengas, and fluid skirts in sun-washed pastels. “Styling should feel effortless, so keeping jewellery minimal and letting the blouse become the hero piece creates a more refined and modern look,” she adds.
Bow Down
Bows are having a major fashion—from the runways of Saint Laurent and Dior to Indian labels like Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan and Sameer Madan. Think bow-laced dresses, pussy-bow blouses, and accessories finished with coquettish knots. Stylist Vikram Seth observes, “The bow emerges as a code of modern romanticism: soft yet assertive, a couture detail redefining contemporary femininity.” For shorter necks, Seth recommends fluid, elongated bows worn undone, while longer necks can carry sculpted knots with ease.