Slay the summer

This summer, femininity feels soft, playful, and effortless. Breathable fabrics, fluid silhouettes, and easy separates define the season, while ruffles, florals, bows and ribbons add a flirtatious edge. From global runways to Indian labels, the focus is on wearable pieces that balance comfort with drama.

Frill Theory

Ruffles are ruling runways globally—from the frothy hemlines at Chloé and Miu Miu to Arpita Mehta’s latest drop back home. This season, founder and creative director of her eponymous label, Arpita Mehta reimagines the ruffled sari through a softer, more ethereal lens. “I feel the silhouette has a timeless appeal, and for our summer collection we brought it back in delicate, airy fabrics, and a very soft, dreamy colour palette that feels perfect for the season,” says Mehta. The key to styling these flirtatious drapes? Keep the accessories sharp. Mehta recommends statement earrings—think diamonds or saturated gemstones—to balance the romance with polish.