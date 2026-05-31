Table manners

The dining table is where the mood is staged. As diners increasingly “eat with their eyes,” tablescaping has emerged as luxury hosting’s most stylish obsession. What was once an intimate hosting ritual has now evolved into a niche luxury industry, complete with specialist stylists crafting immersive tables for private soirées and weddings alike.

In Delhi, Anuja Gupta, founder of apartment9, expanded into the space with My Table by Anuja Gupta in 2025. Her signature aesthetic leans earthy and cinematic—moss, twigs, rocks, and stacks of weathered books. “A well-laid table is all about balance—layering, texture, lighting, and detail,” says Gupta. Her ‘Supper en Sol’ concept channels rustic Spanish romance with sunflowers in oversized vases, red chillies cascading from chandeliers, and taper candles melting into wine bottles.

Elsewhere, tables are becoming more playful. Mumbai-based Bloom Barn by Archana Raniwala creates edible tablescapes that borrow directly from the menu—raw spaghetti tumbling out of baskets, hollowed tangerines turned into candle holders, lotus buds accenting Indian spreads, and halved bell peppers doubling as pizza seasoning bowls. “We ask the host to bring out the veggies at home,” says Raniwala, who has designed tables for Michael Kors and Anita Dongre.