Product Review: Defence Duo

My skincare routine tends to revolve around two essentials: keeping my skin hydrated without making it greasy and protecting it from the sun without feeling as though I am wearing a layer of product on my face. KeyCi’s CeraDose Barrier Repair Ultra Hydrating moisturiser and InvisiBlock Advanced Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ promise to address both concerns. What I like about the moisturiser is its gel-cream texture, which is designed to absorb quickly without leaving behind a heavy, greasy or sticky finish. For someone who prefers hydration without the weight of a rich cream, this is a practical proposition. Its focus on relieving dryness, tightness, and flakiness also makes it worth considering. However, the ingredient list is ambitious, and I would be cautious about assuming that every active ingredient will suit every complexion.

The sunscreen addresses another daily skincare essential: sun protection that is comfortable enough to use consistently. The formula is oil-free, sweat-resistant, and water-resistant, with a fluid texture that absorbs quickly and leaves no white cast or pilling under makeup. My reservation is that a fluid sunscreen requires careful, generous and even application to achieve the protection indicated on the label. A formula that feels light can encourage underapplication, potentially compromising the protection it is meant to provide.