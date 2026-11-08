Say It Loud

For years, Indian dating came with an unwritten rule: don’t ask for too much, too soon. Want commitment? Wait. Want exclusivity? Don’t appear demanding. Want something serious? Better to say you’re “seeing where it goes”. That script is changing now. ‘Loud Looking’ is the new dating behaviour of stating your intentions early and unapologetically. A recent QuackQuack survey of more than 11,000 active dating-app users across India found that 47 per cent of daters aged 25 to 30 prefer ‘Loud Looking’ to mixed signals.

Take Mansi Arora, a 29-year-old Delhi woman who, after a string of undefined relationships, decided to tell her next match upfront that she was dating to find a committed relationship. He wasn’t looking for the same thing and walked away. Instead of seeing it as rejection, she saw it as clarity. In a country where dating can carry the added weight of family expectations and marriage timelines, stating what you want can prevent two people from spending months pursuing different end goals.