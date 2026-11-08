Say It Loud

For years, Indian dating came with an unwritten rule: don’t ask for too much, too soon. Want commitment? Wait. Want exclusivity? Don’t appear demanding. Want something serious? Better to say you’re “seeing where it goes”. That script is changing now. ‘Loud Looking’ is the new dating behaviour of stating your intentions early and unapologetically. A recent QuackQuack survey of more than 11,000 active dating-app users across India found that 47 per cent of daters aged 25 to 30 prefer ‘Loud Looking’ to mixed signals.
Take Mansi Arora, a 29-year-old Delhi woman who, after a string of undefined relationships, decided to tell her next match upfront that she was dating to find a committed relationship. He wasn’t looking for the same thing and walked away. Instead of seeing it as rejection, she saw it as clarity. In a country where dating can carry the added weight of family expectations and marriage timelines, stating what you want can prevent two people from spending months pursuing different end goals.
A recent survey found that 47 per cent of daters aged 25 to 30 prefer ‘Loud Looking’ to mixed signals
Counselling psychologist Damini Grover says much of the confusion in modern relationships comes from not knowing where you stand. “A situationship usually involves connection without clarity,” she says. “Clarity shows you whether both people want the same one.” Relationship expert Vineet Aggarwal agrees that people are increasingly tired of “mixed signals, ghosting, and the emotional labour of decoding someone’s intentions.” The shift is also a reaction to the situationship era, when ambiguity offered intimacy without commitment but eventually became exhausting. A 2026 India Today report found that nearly three in five daters over 25 wanted clear intentions early, while 49 per cent of women and 44 per cent of men preferred not to continue undefined connections beyond a month.
But ‘Loud Looking’ doesn’t mean turning a first date into a marriage interview. Someone can want a serious relationship without expecting one immediately. The point is not certainty about the person; it is clarity about the intention. Perhaps that is the real change in India’s dating culture. After years of ghosting, breadcrumbing and “let’s see where this goes”, emotional clarity is becoming its own kind of chemistry. Indian singles haven’t necessarily become more certain about whom they will fall in love with. They have simply become less willing to pretend they don’t know what they want.