Stamp of Approval

For those drawn to history, heritage, and the art of storytelling, Neytt Homes’ latest collection offers an evocative way to bring the past into contemporary spaces. The 1854 collection takes inspiration from the visual language of postage stamps. The year 1854 holds particular significance, marking the introduction of postage stamps in India. The collection features 10 rugs in 10 distinct designs. From The Hyderabad Imprint and The Coastal Route to The Kathakali Chronicle, the designs draw from India’s diverse cultural, architectural, and historical landscape. “The collection brings together India’s architectural landmarks, cultural traditions, and historical postal identities through the visual language of vintage postage stamps and contemporary textile design,” say Sivan Santhosh and Nimisha, co-founders, Neytt Homes.

Founded in 2021, the high-fashion, design-led sustainable rug brand is rooted in Alleppey, Kerala, and draws on a family legacy spanning over a century in coir and natural fibre craftsmanship. “A defining feature of the collection is its interpretation of historical imagery through modern textile design. Key city landmarks, traditional performing arts, and archival postal references become the focal points of individual designs,” add Santhosh and Nimisha.

The collection is priced at `13,050 per rug.