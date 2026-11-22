In the age of curated homes and personality-led interiors, bookshelves are having a design moment. Think floor-to-ceiling book displays, layered lighting and little pockets of quiet that make switching off a pleasure. “Bookshelves bring warmth and personality to a home. Beyond their function, they add texture, colour and a sense of cosiness, making a space feel more lived-in and personal than simply styled,” says Agavi Vora, principal designer at her eponymous practice.

Even compact homes can make room for a reading nook. An unused alcove, a narrow stretch beside a window or an awkward corner can be turned into a cosy retreat. “A slender vertical unit is often more useful in a compact space than a deep, bulky bookcase. Wall-mounted shelves can also work well, provided the load is appropriate. Visually, matching the shelving to the wall colour can make it feel less bulky,” advises Nayan Shah, founder and principal architect at Palindrome Spaces. For those with larger collections, a wall of books can become the focal point of a room. Floor-to-ceiling shelves, curated displays and sliding library ladders lend the space a sophisticated, old-world appeal. “An entire wall of books can become a beautiful backdrop to a room, adding character while making the collection a part of the architecture. Designing it almost like a library with full-height shelving and a sliding ladder can become part of the experience. The books themselves bring so much texture and variation to the space, becoming the defining element of the room,” says Vora.