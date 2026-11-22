In the curious world of modern dating, the desire for a romantic connection and the ability to sustain one can turn out to be two very different propositions. One minute, someone is pursuing you; the next, they are retreating because things are getting a little too real. They enjoy the excitement of a budding romance but become uneasy when it demands emotional openness, clarity or commitment. Add a little distance, however, and they may return. The latest dating term for this push-and-pull behaviour is “puffer-fishing”. The behaviour is hardly new. Dating culture simply has a knack for giving old romantic problems shiny new names—ghosting, breadcrumbing, situationships and now puffer-fishing.

“The behaviour itself is not new. Terms like puffer-fishing are gaining popularity because people are looking for language to describe confusing relationship experiences,” says relationship coach Vineeta Singh. The label can be useful if it helps someone recognise a pattern, but it isn’t a diagnosis. Someone who pulls away may fear intimacy, dislike commitment or may simply have decided that the relationship isn’t for them. The more complicated version is when they genuinely want the relationship, right up until it starts feeling real. “The desire for emotional connection and the fear of intimacy can coexist,” explains Singh. A person can crave love and companionship while becoming uncomfortable with the vulnerability, trust and emotional dependence they require. That discomfort often surfaces as the initial high of dating begins to wear off.

Pulling away offers an instant escape. “Creating distance may temporarily restore a sense of control, independence or emotional safety,” Singh explains. And that is what makes puffer-fishing so maddening: the person may not stop wanting you. They may simply find the relationship easier to manage from a safe distance. Once the pressure eases, they miss the connection, return, and the cycle begins again. Past experiences can feed the pattern, too. Betrayal, rejection, criticism, controlling relationships or inconsistent emotional experiences can all shape how safe intimacy feels. Attachment styles may offer one lens through which to understand the behaviour, with avoidant tendencies leaning towards self-reliance and autonomy, while anxious attachment can bring a heightened fear of rejection or abandonment. But Singh cautions against turning attachment styles into catch-all explanations. “Attachment styles should not become convenient labels for every confusing dating experience. Human behaviour is influenced by multiple factors, and a person’s responses can vary across relationships.”