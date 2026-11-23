How to make sure you get the eclectic style right? Here are some ways:

Add art from the matching era. Many décor elements have an association with an art movement. Use pieces from there. Hang one style of art in a room of a different style.

Give old pieces a second chance. Use an old trunk as a coffee table with modern seats. The piece serves a purpose and adds the right amount of contrast, making the room quirky and eclectic.

Gallery walls. Arrange multiple pieces of art from the same period, style, or region in an eye-catching pattern. Give them a dedicated area where they can stand out without making the space look cluttered.

Eclecticism became a concept in architecture during the 19th century, which then was adapted into the interior design world. Designers put down the rules of theory and gave birth to a new style, eclecticism. This is the one style that lets you enjoy art from different eras in one space.