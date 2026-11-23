Do you have a rug from your travels, a modern sofa, or an heirloom trunk, and none of them match style-wise? Well, they don’t have to. All of these can share a room when brought together using eclectic interior design.
Here, no two spaces are the same. There is also no right or wrong, as eclectic design is a curated approach to putting together spaces with objects collected over time and drawn from different styles. But the basic rules of interior design like colour, texture, contrast, and proportions still apply. Eclectic spaces prioritise the overall look of a room without adhering to one particular style.
Ideas taken from many places tied together in harmony using the right proportions help bring a well-designed eclectic room to life. Combining different styles in the right proportions makes these spaces intriguing and character-filled. This style encourages both curious experiments and unhurried choices, making it a great approach to explore while finding your preferred design style.
If the space starts reading too much like one style, it is no longer eclectic. Here are a few points that will help in designing an eclectic space.
Scale
The scale differs from home to home and hence it should work for your space. This can be determined based on your eye, the size and shape of the room, and what you would actually prefer in your space. This could help in picking pieces of furniture, art, décor, and furnishings.
Colour
Keeping the colour neutral can be a game-changer in eclectic spaces. Most people add colour after colour until the space looks gaudy. A neutral base is the perfect canvas to layer depth-filled décor and furniture. A calm background is what allows all these different elements to share a space aesthetically.
Pattern
Patterns are one of the simplest ways to reflect different styles and give them a distinct identity. These are found on furniture or textiles. Rugs, cushions, table linen, and even framed fabric can be used to bring together patterns from different eras and create an eclectic mix.
How to make sure you get the eclectic style right? Here are some ways:
Add art from the matching era. Many décor elements have an association with an art movement. Use pieces from there. Hang one style of art in a room of a different style.
Give old pieces a second chance. Use an old trunk as a coffee table with modern seats. The piece serves a purpose and adds the right amount of contrast, making the room quirky and eclectic.
Gallery walls. Arrange multiple pieces of art from the same period, style, or region in an eye-catching pattern. Give them a dedicated area where they can stand out without making the space look cluttered.
Eclecticism became a concept in architecture during the 19th century, which then was adapted into the interior design world. Designers put down the rules of theory and gave birth to a new style, eclecticism. This is the one style that lets you enjoy art from different eras in one space.