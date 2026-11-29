A moment of solitude can often become an invitation to reach for the phone. For Sangeeta Awasthi, the urge to try a “dopamine detox” began when she realised that her phone was consuming much of her day. She was checking it absent-mindedly, scrolling whenever she had a spare minute and finding it increasingly difficult to switch off. “I realised I was picking up my phone without even thinking about it. If I had a few minutes free, I would scroll. Even when I had other things to do, I kept going back to it,” she says.

Whether it is social media, gaming, binge-watching or online shopping, taking a digital break has become a way for people to regain control of their own attention and purpose. But the science behind this phenomenon is more nuanced than it might appear.

“The term ‘dopamine detox’ is scientifically misleading because dopamine is an essential neurotransmitter involved in motivation, learning, reward, movement and many other brain functions. It is neither possible nor desirable to ‘detox’ from dopamine,” says Dr Kritika Agarwal, consultant psychiatrist.

The concept of dopamine fasting, popularised by psychologist Cameron Sepah in 2019, was originally about curbing impulsive behaviours, not eliminating dopamine. “Social media simplified that idea into a much more marketable story: that an overstimulated brain has depleted dopamine and needs a reset. That is where the science got lost in translation,” says Dr Era Dutta, consultant psychiatrist.

Stepping away from constant stimulation, however, can have its benefits. “You realise, ‘I actually feel better when I am not constantly stimulated.’ You discover that boredom is tolerable,” Dutta says, recommending “digital regulation rather than digital abstinence”.

Excessive scrolling may stem from boredom for one person, but serve as an escape from anxiety, loneliness, stress or burnout for another. Practical steps include scheduling screen-free periods, turning off non-essential notifications, getting adequate sleep, staying physically active and practising mindfulness, Agarwal recommends. Reading, exercising, making something or meeting friends can also provide alternatives to constant digital stimulation.

Perhaps the point is not to detox the brain but to reclaim the ability to spend time without constantly reaching for something to fill it. “There is nothing inherently wrong with dopamine, social media, Netflix or gaming,” Dutta says, adding, “The problem begins when highly stimulating activities start crowding out sleep, relationships, work, exercise, creativity, attention and the ability to simply be in an ordinary moment.”