Product Review: Ritual Reset

Dipsy’s Teja Mandara turns cleansing into a small, sensorial ritual—one that manages to be thorough without making the skin feel as though it has been scrubbed, stripped or otherwise inconvenienced. What immediately appeals to me is the texture. Teja Mandara begins as a smooth, nourishing gel that feels substantial enough to tackle the remnants of the day, but not heavy on the skin. As I massage it over my face, it starts loosening makeup, sunscreen, excess oil and everyday grime with surprising ease. Add water and the texture changes, emulsifying into a soft, milky cleanser that glides over the skin before rinsing away cleanly. I like that it eliminates some of the fuss associated with double cleansing.

On a regular day, the gel-to-milk formula does a commendable job of lifting sunscreen, oil and impurities in one go. On days when I have worn heavier makeup or a particularly tenacious sunscreen, I can simply repeat the process for a more thorough cleanse. It feels considerably more effortless than juggling several products at the sink. What I particularly appreciate is how comfortable my skin feels after rinsing. Some effective cleansers leave behind that unmistakable squeaky-clean sensation, which can often translate into tightness a few minutes later. Teja Mandara takes a gentler approach. My skin feels clean and refreshed but retains a degree of softness and comfort.