Welcome to the dark side

After nearly a decade where bleached oak and whitewashed pine ruled the roost, wood is getting its old depth back. Dark, dimensional timbers are edging out the cooler minimalism of recent years. Think chocolate-hued consoles, richly grained dining tables and cabinetry that looks as though it has been handed down through generations. It is tempting to call it a trend. But perhaps it is better understood as a material correction—one that feels particularly at home in Indian interiors.
“Wood’s warm tones have always driven my thinking” says interior designer Richa Bahl, who will never use Scandi wood unless it suits the space. Its appeal in Indian homes, she adds, lies partly in its ability to recede rather than dominate. “Darker or warmer tones merge with the rest of the colours around by not standing out,” she says.
Sachin Gupta, founder of Beyond Designs, sees dark timber as less backdrop than supporting actor. “Walnut, mahogany and other deeper timbers anchor a space, allowing brighter textiles, art, antiques and handcrafted elements to stand out without competing.” His work style pairs dark wood with jewel-toned fabrics, brass, stone and collected art. “The darkness of the timber gives these elements a certain gravitas.”
The unwritten rule: the romance of rich timber, however, should never eclipse practicality. “The first consideration should always be the suitability of the timber for the environment in which it will be used,” Gupta cautions. In humid cities, that means choosing timber treated against moisture and warping; outdoors, both the species and finish need to withstand weather exposure.
It is not necessary to look overseas for the right shade. Bahl explains teak, sheesham, sal and Indian oaks are strong local alternatives to imported walnut. Embracing the trend does not mean turning the entire house into Don Corleone’s office. “The choice (of where you use wood) depends on the role you want the piece to play within the space. Smaller objects are a wonderful way to introduce the tone without committing an entire room to them,” says Riddhima Khandelwal, co-founder and Creative Head at ellementry. For a bolder move, she suggests larger pieces, provided their silhouettes are restrained. “Larger furniture can use dark wood as an anchor, particularly when form is clean and understated.”
Bahl suggests planning the decor starting with doors, centre and side tables, armoire, a glass cabinet or even a single vintage piece, especially when dark timber is paired with marble, glass or tile. The effect is less heavy than others because its richness is offset by lighter, tactile materials. Khandelwal favours natural stone, ceramics, glass, linen and muted earthy tones, while brass provides that subtle glimmer. The trick, is restraint. Dark wood needs room to breathe. Gupta puts it succinctly, “The beauty lies in creating layers.” In other words, let the timber bring the drama—and allow everything else to play its part.