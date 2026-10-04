Welcome to the dark side

After nearly a decade where bleached oak and whitewashed pine ruled the roost, wood is getting its old depth back. Dark, dimensional timbers are edging out the cooler minimalism of recent years. Think chocolate-hued consoles, richly grained dining tables and cabinetry that looks as though it has been handed down through generations. It is tempting to call it a trend. But perhaps it is better understood as a material correction—one that feels particularly at home in Indian interiors.

“Wood’s warm tones have always driven my thinking” says interior designer Richa Bahl, who will never use Scandi wood unless it suits the space. Its appeal in Indian homes, she adds, lies partly in its ability to recede rather than dominate. “Darker or warmer tones merge with the rest of the colours around by not standing out,” she says.