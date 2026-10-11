Come October

Mousumi Bose, a PR professional in Mumbai, has a hectic work schedule. She had come across an unheard virtue of October earlier. Come September was done and dusted, but the punishing stress had almost burned her out leaving her with no time for fitness, mental or physical. She recalled coming across an intriguing phrase—“October Theory”—trending on the internet. “When I read about it, I realised I had been postponing many tasks I should have completed. In a hectic work life, fitness can easily take a back seat. So, I thought I could use October as reset time instead of waiting for January, the month which takes off with New Year resolutions. Going by what I read, October seemed a good time to start my routine all over again without putting too much pressure on myself,” she says.

Often, Monday is an exercise day that kicks off the week, a birthday is the point you make a life changing decision, and the first day of any new month is to start with a clean slate. Now, October is the new January—with less pressure to reinvent anything or everything. The October Theory has gained traction on social media as people use the final three months of the year as a time to examine their routines, pick up abandoned goals and reconsider what matters. By October, the optimism of January meets the complications of everyday life. Some plans have worked you realise; while some no longer seem important in retrospect. This is no fly-by-night trend; October Theory has a full on psychological basis. The “fresh start effect”, studied by researchers Hengchen Dai, Katherine Milkman and Jason Riis, suggests that people are more likely to pursue their goals around landmark events such as the start of a week, month or year; birthdays and holidays. These pivotal points create a psychological break from the past and make change feel more possible. “Wanting a fresh beginning is a deeply human instinct,” says counselling psychologist Shiromi Chaturvedi, founder and lead psychologist at The Social Therapist. “Beginnings give us psychological permission to imagine that things can be different.” Calendars, she says, provide convenient boundaries to rationalise time and effort. “Life is continuous and messy, but calendars divide it into manageable chapters.” A new chapter can create the feeling that the past belongs elsewhere and that there is room to make a different choice. The October reset can become counterproductive, too, if it is seen as the deadline to repair everything that went wrong between January and September that year. Chaturvedi draws a distinction between thinking, “October gives me an opportunity to reassess what I want,” and believing, “I messed up January to September, so October is my chance to finally get my life together. One comes from reflection. The latter is self-punishment,” she says.