Product Review: Pigment Patrol

I have always believed that a good skincare routine should do more than promise instant glow—it should quietly tackle the things that tend to show up on Indian skin over time: pigmentation, uneven tone, dehydration and the cumulative effects of the sun. Compound’s Pigment Defender Sunscreen and Polyactiv10 Serum make a particularly convincing case for keeping things simple but effective.
I started with the Compound Pigment Defender Sunscreen, and what immediately worked for me was how effortlessly it fits into a daily routine. It is lightweight, fragrance-free and absorbs quickly without leaving behind the dreaded white cast. For someone who wants sunscreen that actually feels pleasant enough to apply generously every morning, this is a big plus.
The Compound Polyactiv10 Serum complements it beautifully. This is the product I reach for when my skin looks tired, dull or simply needs a little more life. Used together, the two products make sense as a very practical pigmentation-and-radiance routine: the serum works on hydration, barrier support and overall luminosity, while the sunscreen provides the crucial daily defence against the UV exposure that can undo all that hard work.
Product Details:
Compound Pigment Defender Sunscreen
Price: Rs. 1,499
Compound
Polyactiv10 Serum
Price: Rs. 1,599