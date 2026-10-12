Benefits of aloe vera

The leaf

The aloe vera gel sold in markets are found in the first of the three layers of the leaves, which are triangular, fleshy with serrated edges. The inner clear gel layer, which consists of 99% water and 1% composed of amino acids, lipids, sterols, vitamins, and glucomannans, is found in the first layer. Use only healthier leaves to scoop out the gel. You can use it on your skin and hair.

Benefits

Aloe vera found its importance in Ayurveda; it has always been used to heal digestive issues, skin aberrations, and even oral health. It is known to soothe first- and second-degree burns, bring relief from sunburns, calm any irritation or redness on the skin, and moisturise skin while boosting its elasticity. Aloe juice can aid in acid refluxes and other stomach-related issues. It can be used as a hair mask to keep it smooth and shiny. Caution and proper knowledge on using the gel is advised before consuming it.