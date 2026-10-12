Benefits of aloe vera

If you wish to start your gardening journey with something low-maintenance, an aloe vera plant is your best bet. Botanically known as Aloe barbadensis miller, it belongs to family Asphodelaceae or Liliaceae. As it grows mainly in dry areas, it also gets its name ‘plant of immortality’. This perennial shrub is mainly cultivated in tropical or subtropical regions like the USA, India, South Africa, and Venezuela. In India, it is grown in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.
Growing the plant
Aloe vera plants are grown in large lands, and it is uncommon for it to produce seeds. Normally, the mother plant creates offshoots during its lifetime and that can be chopped and replaced in a pot. Go for terracotta or clay pots that are wide and have drainage holes. This succulent requires proper drainage and the roots grow outwards. They grow up to two or three feet tall, but slowly.
Watering and soil
These plants thrive in bright but indirect sunlight. It is advisable to place the pot in a south- or west-facing window where the sunlight is just right. How do you know if the sunlight is too much? Its leaves start to turn brown or shrivel. On the other hand, if the leaves are pale, it needs more light. As a desert plant, it doesn’t require much water. Water it only if the soil feels dry. In summer, twice or thrice a week and in winters, depending on the moisture in the soil.
The leaf
The aloe vera gel sold in markets are found in the first of the three layers of the leaves, which are triangular, fleshy with serrated edges. The inner clear gel layer, which consists of 99% water and 1% composed of amino acids, lipids, sterols, vitamins, and glucomannans, is found in the first layer. Use only healthier leaves to scoop out the gel. You can use it on your skin and hair.
Benefits
Aloe vera found its importance in Ayurveda; it has always been used to heal digestive issues, skin aberrations, and even oral health. It is known to soothe first- and second-degree burns, bring relief from sunburns, calm any irritation or redness on the skin, and moisturise skin while boosting its elasticity. Aloe juice can aid in acid refluxes and other stomach-related issues. It can be used as a hair mask to keep it smooth and shiny. Caution and proper knowledge on using the gel is advised before consuming it.