Bare Necessities

I have always believed that good skincare doesn’t need to be complicated, and MUJI’s Booster Essence Lotion and Moisturising Milk are a lovely reminder of that. I begin with the Booster Essence Lotion, which has become a welcome first step in my skincare routine. I like the idea of using an essence before moisturiser to give my skin an extra layer of hydration, and this one fits seamlessly into the process. It feels light and refreshing on the skin, leaving it comfortably hydrated without any heaviness or sticky residue. I particularly appreciate that it focuses on hydration without overwhelming the skin with unnecessary extras. The fragrance-free formulation is another plus, especially for those who prefer their skincare simple and gentle.

Next comes the Moisturising Milk, which complements the essence beautifully. I enjoy its lightweight texture, which spreads easily and absorbs without leaving behind a greasy film. My skin feels moisturised, smooth and comfortable, rather than coated in product. I also like that it delivers the nourishment I look for in a daily moisturiser without feeling too rich or heavy. Ultimately, these are products that make a strong case for going back to basics.