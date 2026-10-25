Dessert-Inspired Interiors: How Sorbet Shades and Textures Can Transform Your Home

What if your home borrowed its palette from the dessert counter? Think lemon sorbet, pistachio green, blueberry, and soft vanilla: deliciously light shades that bring a fresh, playful energy to interiors. Used judiciously, these colours can soften a room, enliven a neutral scheme or become the centrepiece of a bolder design statement. The secret, designers say, is not how many colours you introduce, but how thoughtfully you use them. “Colour is part of the architecture rather than an afterthought,” says Tejas Shintre of Koriv Design Studio. For those hesitant to commit to an entire room, he recommends starting small. A coloured chair, an upholstered piece, artwork or an architectural detail can be an easy way to experiment with a new shade. Pieces from Wriver’s Aurora collection or the bubblegum-hued installations of Klove Studio offer inspiration for those looking to dip their toes into the trend.

Texture is what keeps the palette from feeling too sweet. A sorbet shade on a flat wall, for instance, will look markedly different on lime plaster, timber or stone. “When a colour is experienced on surfaces with texture, grain, variation or a certain natural imperfection, it feels much richer and more layered,” says Shintre. Natural materials lend these playful hues a sense of grounding, bringing depth, warmth and a lived-in quality.