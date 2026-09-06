Product Review: Midnight Magic

There is something wonderfully indulgent about applying a nourishing mask at night, switching off and letting it do its thing while I am completely oblivious to it. The Waunt Sleeping Beauty Nourishing Mask by Oriflame fits rather neatly into that category. It is a soothing, creamy gel that feels wonderfully soft on the skin without being heavy or sticky. I was particularly pleased that it doesn’t leave behind that uncomfortable, greasy layer that makes you wonder whether your pillowcase is going to suffer more than your skin. By morning, my skin feels noticeably softer and more hydrated, with a healthy, rested-looking glow. For me, though, the real appeal is how uncomplicated it is. I can apply it as the last step of my evening skincare routine, leave it on overnight and simply wash or cleanse my face as usual in the morning. There is no elaborate ritual. It is not the kind of product that promises overnight transformation in a jar; instead, it works as a dependable dose of nourishment and hydration while you sleep. If your skin often feels dry, tired or a little lacklustre by the end of the day, this is the kind of product I would happily add to the nighttime routine. It is essentially beauty sleep in skincare form: apply, relax, sleep, wake up glowing.