Immersive Indulgence

Poolside dining and riverside tables once offered proximity to nature, but now there is more. Across India, tables are moving from polished restaurant floors to streams, plunge pools and ponds, turning a meal into a sensory experience with water running around the feet, and currents nudging you to enjoy more than the meal. Water dining—where diners sit with their feet immersed—is the latest expression of this sensory hospitality. For instance, in Mussoorie, a short drive followed by a downhill walk from JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa leads to a narrow mountain stream. The setting is elemental: fresh mountain air, the leafy scent of the forest and the constant murmur of running water. Then comes the unusual part. Guests wade calf-deep into the stream to reach the table. The diners experience cold water running around their feet, fresh mountain breeze and the breakfast unfolds at the pace of the river.

The resort calls it The Stream Experience by JW, an unconventional breakfast with dining and buffet tables placed directly in the water. “It’s simply a breakfast with a natural view and water running past your feet,” says General Manager Gaurav Issar. That simplicity is precisely the point. Guests may forget the details of a room, but are unlikely to forget the unique breakfast experience.