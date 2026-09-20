Product Review: Bond Boost

I have always believed that the ends of your hair tell the truth. You can have a glossy blow-dry, a convincing bounce and all the right styling products, but dry, frayed ends will eventually give the game away. Mine, after years of heat styling, colouring and general everyday abuse, had reached the point where they felt more brittle than beautiful. That was when I added the Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Hair Bandage Balm and Acidic Bonding Concentrate 24/7 Night & Day Serum to my routine—and the difference was surprisingly immediate.

The Hair Bandage Balm is designed specifically for damaged, dry and brittle ends. It has a rich but manageable texture and feels like a targeted treatment rather than another styling product. I work a small amount through the last few inches of my hair, concentrating on the ends, and it instantly makes them feel softer and more polished. The roughness seems to disappear. The Acidic Bonding Concentrate 24/7 Night & Day Serum is lightweight, absorbs quickly and doesn’t have the sticky, silicone-heavy feel. I use it through the lengths and ends, and it gives my hair that elusive combination of softness and smoothness without making it limp. If your hair has been through colour, heat, chemical treatments or simply too many rushed mornings with a hairdryer, this duo feels like a useful intervention.