Address Home’s New Collection Turns Everyday Objects into Gilded Works of Art

Textural richness comes through in the Acantha Multi-Coloured Embroidered Cushion Cover, where intricate florals and paisley-inspired motifs unfold across a tactile jacquard cotton base. Meanwhile, the commanding Tulip Floor Hurricane, crafted from aluminium and glass, takes its cue from the graceful silhouette of the tulip, transforming a familiar natural form into a striking sculptural accent. “At Address Home, we have always believed that the objects we live with should do more than simply occupy a space; they should bring character, emotion and a sense of discovery into it,” says Taruna Singhi, Director, Address Home. The brand’s design philosophy, she explains, is rooted in creating pieces that feel distinctive yet enduring, bringing together form, material and craftsmanship with an understated confidence.

The result is a collection that treats the home not simply as a space to inhabit, but as a canvas for expression.