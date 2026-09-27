Keeping a Foot Out the Office Door

What was once most conspicuous in industries such as tech—where job hopping was relatively common—is now happening in other professions too. The reason? No company is necessarily a safe bet in the time of AI and economic crisis. There is no guarantee that they won’t be handed over a pink slip. Enter career cushioning. This trend, picking up across industries, is of staying one step ahead of the game than wanting out. In a workplace where the next change may not always be in your control, having an alternate option could offer something valuable: the liberating feeling that you still have a choice.

For Anjali Awasthi, a content manager, that cushion is a side hustle. “It’s always better to have a side hustle alongside your main career. I see it as a career cushion; an additional source of income which gives me greater financial freedom and a sense of security—especially with the rising cost of living,” she says.

That doesn’t mean simply leaving the job; it’s to avoid putting all the eggs in one basket. The financial anxiety underpinning that instinct is significant. Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey found that 48 per cent of Gen Z and 46 per cent of millennials do not feel money-wise secure, and more than half of both groups live paycheck to paycheck. The survey covered more than 23,000 respondents across 44 countries.