Keeping a Foot Out the Office Door

What was once most conspicuous in industries such as tech—where job hopping was relatively common—is now happening in other professions too. The reason? No company is necessarily a safe bet in the time of AI and economic crisis. There is no guarantee that they won’t be handed over a pink slip. Enter career cushioning. This trend, picking up across industries, is of staying one step ahead of the game than wanting out. In a workplace where the next change may not always be in your control, having an alternate option could offer something valuable: the liberating feeling that you still have a choice.
For Anjali Awasthi, a content manager, that cushion is a side hustle. “It’s always better to have a side hustle alongside your main career. I see it as a career cushion; an additional source of income which gives me greater financial freedom and a sense of security—especially with the rising cost of living,” she says.
That doesn’t mean simply leaving the job; it’s to avoid putting all the eggs in one basket. The financial anxiety underpinning that instinct is significant. Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey found that 48 per cent of Gen Z and 46 per cent of millennials do not feel money-wise secure, and more than half of both groups live paycheck to paycheck. The survey covered more than 23,000 respondents across 44 countries.
Senior copywriter Alathi Y’s sense of uncertainty has become sharper in a job market defined by recurring layoffs and the rapidly advancing AI. “Nobody wants to be rendered obsolete. Because of that belief, several of my peers are hedging their bets, building side hustles or brand-new career paths in experience-first fields such as fitness training and event production which algorithms simply can’t automate,” she says.
The anxiety around AI is not unfounded. Deloitte’s survey found that 63 per cent of Gen Z and 65 per cent of millennials worry that generative AI will eliminate jobs. At the same time, 59 per cent of Gen Z and 62 per cent of millennials believe generative AI skills will be necessary for career advancement. The question, then, is evolving from the familiar “will I lose my job?” to “will the job I have today still look the same tomorrow?” It is an unsettling thought.
Yet the impulse to maintain a professional escape route does not stem from the fear alone. “Different people keep career backups for different reasons, which may come from insecurity or practicality,” says influencer and counselling psychologist Divija Bhasin. The real distinction, she suggests, lies in how much mental real estate, that backup plan occupies. Having another option not just creates a sense of calm, but preparing for it helps in upskilling as a professional. But still, if someone continues to worry of their career despite the safety net, accompanied by fear, confusion or hopelessness, it could point towards anxiety.
That distinction becomes particularly relevant in a job market where professional security can feel increasingly provisional. Clinical and workplace psychologist Dr Candice Balluru believes, layoffs and economic uncertainty, coupled with rapid technological change, are pushing more people towards career cushioning. “It’s becoming very difficult to keep up. So it is more important than ever to stay on top of the game in your field, build multiple revenue streams, and learn new technologies so you can stay ahead of the curve,” she says.
Balluru encourages her clients to review job applications, attend interviews and upskill even when they are not actively looking to leave. The point is not to be motivated by fear but to remain prepared should the fear come as a dreaded reality.
In India, this instinct to keep learning new trends and technology is already becoming a part of the way people think about staying employable. A new Pearson report found that 88 per cent of Indian workers believe they need to stay up to date, relevant and desirable to employers to not be shown the door.