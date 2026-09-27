Product Review: Daily Defence

I have always been drawn to skincare that does more than promise an instant glow. Deconstruct’s Serum Range with Liposomal Technology fits neatly into that category. The Dark Spot Clearing Serum with Liposomal Technology has quickly become one of the products I reach for when my complexion needs a little more clarity. I like that it approaches uneven-looking skin and dark spots with a targeted formulation rather than making the routine feel complicated. With continued use, my skin looks more even and fresh, and the overall complexion appears brighter without feeling stripped or overloaded with active ingredients.

I have found the Oil Control Serum with 3% Niacinamide and 2% Salicylic Acid with Liposomal Technology particularly useful on days when my skin feels congested or looks a little too shiny. The combination of niacinamide and salicylic acid feels thoughtfully calibrated: it helps my skin look clearer and more balanced while still keeping the routine comfortable. I also appreciate how easily the two serums can fit into different skincare needs. When my priority is a brighter, more even-looking complexion, the Dark Spot Clearing Serum takes centre stage; when oiliness and congestion become the concern, the Oil Control Serum steps in.