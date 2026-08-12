'Performing Belief' brings 22 modern, folk and contemporary artists together

Beyond the sacred

For Kumar, the starting point was the desire to place modern Indian art alongside contemporary practices and see what emerges when artists from different periods respond to similar themes for very different reasons. “It was important to pick a theme and approach it through modern, folk as well as contemporary genres and I picked up ritual to be interpreted as a subject as well as a methodology of making,” Kumar says.

The selection of the 22 artists was guided by the theme, while ensuring that modern, folk, tribal and contemporary practices were represented, along with artists from different regions of India. “The desire was to make it as representational as possible of this theme,” Kumar says.

What connects the artists, he adds, is not necessarily their backgrounds or intentions, but the theme itself. “While the theme is the same, while even visually there may be certain overlaps, I think, and that's exactly the idea, to put these very different genres, very different generations right next to each other and then see what really, really emerges in terms of a conversation or a dialogue.”