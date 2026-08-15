Neville Tuli’s 'SWARAJ' reimagines India’s political history through art and archives

However, the exhibition isn’t simply about revisiting the past, but about what we learn from it. “Swaraj has a meaning, but the methods we use to understand it are changing,” Tuli says. “To understand history and the state of politics, society, the educational framework, the mindset today, it is essential to the internal journey of every individual—but what is its connection with the collective journey of India?”

To create a wider understanding through art, photography, print, film memorabilia and archival material, Tuli has drawn from his collection assembled over three decades. “Political history is never contained in one kind of object or one archive. A painting may express an aspiration that a newspaper records as an event; a photograph may document a moment, while propaganda reveals how that same moment was being interpreted, manipulated or communicated,” he says.

The exhibition, he says, brings the various aspects of the nation's journey into conversation without forcing them into a single or a linear narrative. “Partition, the making of the Constitution, the integration of the princely states, wars, the Emergency, social movements and continuing questions of justice and political integrity all become part of understanding what Swaraj means,” adds Tuli. “It was not about assembling the greatest number of famous objects. The question was: what allows somebody, particularly a younger person, to understand how an idea evolved?