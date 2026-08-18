Experiencing Independence Day the Old Delhi way with kites, food and stories

On the evening of August 15, the sky of Purani Dilli tells its own story. Kites dart across the fading blue as flyers battle to cut one another loose, while families watch from their terraces. As dusk settles, loud music spills from homes, firecrackers burst overhead, and Chinese lanterns begin to float above the old city.

On Saturday, DelhiByFoot Adventures sought to recreate this atmosphere through Azaadi Ki Patang Baazi, an intimate evening at the Old Delhi home of chef Sana Begum, where Dastangoi artist Fouzia Dastango’s stories of Patang Baazi came together with Mughlai food. Hosted on Begum’s rooftop, the evening brought together a handful of guests experiencing what it might have felt like to be an Old Delhite on Independence Day.

“We didn't want to make this event huge because Old Delhi’s essence is intimacy — where we can sit and chat. Today, in this digital world, we’ve stopped talking to each other. In Old Delhi, people talk. Even if you go to someone's home without notice, they welcome you. I wanted to evoke that feeling,” says the dastango.