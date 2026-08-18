Royal Fables returns with The Heirloom Series in Delhi

“India’s heritage has never been one single story. It is a magnificent tapestry of regional traditions, royal histories, artisanal communities, techniques and design languages,” says Anshu Khanna, award-winning heritage revivalist and founder-director of Royal Fables, a luxury lifestyle exhibition. For its 16th edition, the Royal Fables invites visitors to “experience India’s heritage as something living, breathing and deeply relevant to who we are today”.
Curated by Khanna and craft connoisseur Charu Singh, the season opens on August 19 at Hyatt Regency New Delhi, bringing together over 80 heritage brands and 40 royal families, ateliers and heritage practitioners from across India. “We wanted to create a visual narrative around treasured pieces from the royal families and, more importantly, allow visitors to understand the stories and memories that give these objects their meaning,” says Khanna.
The showcase spans collectible art, heirloom textiles, jewellery, furniture and culinary heritage, with participants including Raisal Art, Sona Chandi Studio, Aumra – The Mithai Atelier, Nanagram Fine Jewels and Atul Jewellers. But this year, the curation turns its focus to the idea of the heirloom — and for Khanna, it extends far beyond the object itself. “Heirloom speaks to me of continuity. It is something that carries memory. It has a provenance, a story and an emotional value that often goes far beyond its material worth,” he says. “We wanted to explore what we inherit, what we choose to preserve and, equally importantly, what we reinterpret and pass forward to the next generation.”
At the centre of this exploration is a specially curated Heirloom Float, bringing together treasured pieces and stories from royal families. Khanna describes these collections as “repositories of memory, craftsmanship and generations of knowledge”. The programme also includes a classical music recital by Hindustani vocalist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Soma Ghosh, alongside a specially curated lunch featuring the culinary traditions of Jammu and Kashmir through its royal chefs.
Visitors can also explore an exhibition of Basohli, Kangra and Kishangarh miniature paintings, alongside wildlife, automobile and spiritual art. A gathering of six royal women, titled ‘The Ladies Study Circle’, will offer a more intimate perspective on the women, traditions and stories that have shaped these legacies. Founded by Khanna in 2010, Royal Fables has grown from its first edition with 10 participants to the current showcase of over 40 royals and 80 brands. The evolution, Khanna believes, also reflects a shift in how India’s royal heritage is viewed. “When we started, there was perhaps a tendency to look at royal heritage through the lens of nostalgia. Today, there is a much deeper appreciation for provenance, craftsmanship, design and the stories behind the objects we inherit and collect,” she says.
Over 16 seasons, Royal Fables has consequently expanded beyond being a showcase of royal families. “It has become an oasis of artisanal products, experiences and stories — bringing together palace ateliers, master craftsmen, designers, collectors and audiences who genuinely value what is intrinsically Indian,” says Khanna. “For someone experiencing Royal Fables for the first time, I would say: come with time to wander, discover and be curious. It is an experience of living heritage, where royal histories, craftsmanship, design, food, music and culture come together.”