Royal Fables returns with The Heirloom Series in Delhi

Visitors can also explore an exhibition of Basohli, Kangra and Kishangarh miniature paintings, alongside wildlife, automobile and spiritual art. A gathering of six royal women, titled ‘The Ladies Study Circle’, will offer a more intimate perspective on the women, traditions and stories that have shaped these legacies. Founded by Khanna in 2010, Royal Fables has grown from its first edition with 10 participants to the current showcase of over 40 royals and 80 brands. The evolution, Khanna believes, also reflects a shift in how India’s royal heritage is viewed. “When we started, there was perhaps a tendency to look at royal heritage through the lens of nostalgia. Today, there is a much deeper appreciation for provenance, craftsmanship, design and the stories behind the objects we inherit and collect,” she says.

Over 16 seasons, Royal Fables has consequently expanded beyond being a showcase of royal families. “It has become an oasis of artisanal products, experiences and stories — bringing together palace ateliers, master craftsmen, designers, collectors and audiences who genuinely value what is intrinsically Indian,” says Khanna. “For someone experiencing Royal Fables for the first time, I would say: come with time to wander, discover and be curious. It is an experience of living heritage, where royal histories, craftsmanship, design, food, music and culture come together.”