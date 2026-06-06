Two artistic journeys, 25 years in the making

Having spent a quarter century honing their artistic practices, artist couple Anup Kumar Chand and Shubhra Chand have come together for ‘Confluence’, an exhibition that marks two milestones—25 years of their careers and 25 years of their life together. Through their distinct artistic approaches, the exhibition brings into dialogue two visual languages: figuration and abstraction. While Anup’s works engage with everyday experiences through vibrant figurative compositions, Shubhra’s abstract works draw on spirituality, memory and traditional visual forms, offering viewers contrasting yet complementary perspectives on life.

The couple began their journey as art students, exploring different styles before finding their individual signatures. Over the years, they balanced teaching with their artistic practices, eventually dedicating themselves fully to art. Anup’s work is rooted in figurative art, characterised by bold colours and a surrealist touch. Drawing inspiration from everyday life, his paintings often reimagine familiar subjects through a dreamlike lens. His themes have evolved from explorations of childhood, memory and emotion to focused studies of nature, particularly the tiger.