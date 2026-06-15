Italian Embassy Cultural Centre brings Botticelli's 'Madonna and Child' to India

A mother, an omen

In 'Madonna and Child', a tempera-on-wood painting created around the 1500s, Madonna carries the infant Jesus in her arms but does not look at him. Hers is a melancholic gaze that seems to anticipate a future neither mother nor infant can escape. The child, meanwhile, gazes intently at her with an expression unusually solemn for a baby. Between them lies an emotional distance.

At first glance, the painting appears serene. Mary cradles the infant as mothers have done across centuries. Botticelli painted the Virgin and Child many times, but in this work he subtly unsettles the familiar image.

"Here, the gaze of the Madonna is completely withdrawn," explains Anastasio during a walkthrough of the exhibition. "The child and the mother are physically close, but emotionally seem to inhabit different realities."

Unlike many Renaissance artists striving for anatomical precision, Botticelli favoured idealisation over realism. Mary's elongated hands, graceful posture, and delicate features are less concerned with physical accuracy than with conveying emotional meaning.

This painting was commissioned by a private patron rather than the Church, giving it an unusual intimacy. Anastasio points to an intriguing detail: Mary's gaze falls away from the viewer because the patron likely wanted a Mary who would look towards a specific part of the room.