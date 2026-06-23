How Russian artist Julia Usmanova found a second home in India through art

Four years ago, Russian artist Julia Usmanova was sitting in her studio in Saint Petersburg. Snow fell outside her window, but her mind was elsewhere. "I realised I felt homesick for India," she says.

The moment became the foundation of her ongoing solo exhibition, ‘When India Became Home’, currently on view at Bikaner House in Delhi till June 23, conceptualised by Neena Gulati. Through a series of dreamlike figurative paintings, Usmanova explores memory, identity, belonging and the emotional connections that transcend borders.

For the artist, India was never meant to become a second home. She first arrived in the country in 2018 to visit her sister here. "Since then I have been coming every year," she says. " I slowly fell in love with India and this exhibition is my expression of this love."