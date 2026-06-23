Shifting frames

A 23-year-old Shiaa was running to get a booklet stamped. Each time she moved from one corner to another, she posed, clicked and uploaded a photo. It was childhood nostalgia all over again. With the photo booth culture lost to smartphones, and digital cameras replacing the excitement of photo studios, we have, indeed, come a long way. However, Fujifilm India brought the experience back to life at its inaugural session of the Fujifilm Spectrum India Tour 2026 at Gurugram recently.

Celebrating the company’s imaging ecosystem, the festival followed a click-to-print mode and featured curated image galleries highlighting visual storytelling and creative excellence. Shiaa, a micro influencer, said that her grandfather owned a reel-driven camera and ever since she has loved the process of developing photos. "I click photographs for fun, but I love the fact that the process makes you feel alive," she said. For her the event was less about exploring the future and more about finding a way back to rooms of nostalgia.

A key highlight of the event was the ‘Experience the Passport Challenge’ that encouraged visitors to explore different sections of the venue. Attendees received a passport that was stamped at various touch and try zones, creator sessions, and experience areas. On completing the challenge, the participants received Fujifilm merchandise.