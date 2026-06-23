Shifting frames

A 23-year-old Shiaa was running to get a booklet stamped. Each time she moved from one corner to another, she posed, clicked and uploaded a photo. It was childhood nostalgia all over again. With the photo booth culture lost to smartphones, and digital cameras replacing the excitement of photo studios, we have, indeed, come a long way. However, Fujifilm India brought the experience back to life at its inaugural session of the Fujifilm Spectrum India Tour 2026 at Gurugram recently.
Celebrating the company’s imaging ecosystem, the festival followed a click-to-print mode and featured curated image galleries highlighting visual storytelling and creative excellence. Shiaa, a micro influencer, said that her grandfather owned a reel-driven camera and ever since she has loved the process of developing photos. "I click photographs for fun, but I love the fact that the process makes you feel alive," she said. For her the event was less about exploring the future and more about finding a way back to rooms of nostalgia.
A key highlight of the event was the ‘Experience the Passport Challenge’ that encouraged visitors to explore different sections of the venue. Attendees received a passport that was stamped at various touch and try zones, creator sessions, and experience areas. On completing the challenge, the participants received Fujifilm merchandise.
On the wishlist
A group of college students who participated in the challenge said that they aspired to own a camera someday. Rumi, a third-year software engineering student said, "I love photography and a camera has always been on my wishlist. This immersive experience is making me live my dream."
His friends said they were eager to attend the photography masterclass event. They excitedly spoke of the interactive treasure hunts that allowed them to test the gear through a series of hands-on challenges. "We took part in activities such as 'Shoot Your Friend' portrait sessions, and 'Shoot & Vlog'. We aren't content creators or influencers but the challenges gave us an opportunity to experience the cameras and accessories in practical settings," Rumi added. As science students, the technical aspect of the sensors, proportion of light and lens intrigued them. They sat for the masterclass and noted down every anecdote with care.
Ashish Chawla, a Guinness Record holder photographer who was speaking at the masterclass shared the behind-the-scenes moments of various photoshoots. He said that "photography is mainly about instinct. I stop shooting when something in me says ‘that's the shot’.”
Off-screen alternatives
A 10-year-old boy from Malviya Nagar who held his father's hand through the class said, "My summer vacations are on. I wanted to do something interesting. This is fun, I want to shoot so many things after this." His father said that children these days are addicted to the screen and if the addiction is channelised in a productive direction, it benefits all.
FUJIFILM India managing director Koji Wada said the Spectrum tour aims to bring together diverse ideas, unique capabilities and creative talent while offering photographers and content creators an opportunity to experience the brand’s legacy in imaging alongside its latest technological innovations.
The tour was aimed at strengthening Fujifilm's photography community by serving as an extension of the Fujifilm X Academy, the company's learning platform that offers tutorials, workshops and expert guidance for photographers across skill levels. Visitors also participated in hands-on sessions with mentors and engineers, gaining practical insights into the company's imaging technology and techniques to enhance their creative skills.