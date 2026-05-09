London artist Irum Rahat’s ‘Yeh Kab Ki Baat Hai’ is a house full of memories

There’s something profound about the mundanity of daily life—the stillness of rooms, kitchen filled with the cling-clang of vessels, the pours and sips of chai, or simply existing. At Lahore-born, London-based artist Irum Rahat’s first solo exhibition in India, ‘Yeh Kab Ki Baat Hai’, at Delhi’s Pristine Contemporary in Delhi, these visuals come alive. Drawing from fragments of memory shaped by her upbringing in a South Asian household, Rahat turns the ordinary into the central language of her practice.

The title itself gestures towards the ambiguity of time—a question that hovers between past, present, and memory. Yeh kab ki baat hai she asks, attempting to recall fleeting moments that resist being pinned down. Featuring 16 new works, the exhibition unfolds as an archive of domestic life—interiors, nighttime scenes, and figures drawn from memory—like a visual journal where recollection and imagination merge, and where the everyday is held long enough to be seen.

Long before painting, Rahat was documenting her surroundings through photographs—a cup of coffee, the sky, her mother sitting casually at home. Later, when she turned to painting during her early years at the National College of Arts, the transition felt natural. “I thought, I already photograph these things—why don’t I just paint them?” The domestic spaces she returned to again and again began to reveal themselves as repositories of intimacy and cultural meaning.