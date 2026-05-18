Tebhaga’s undying embers

Asking uncomfortable questions

A major section focuses on the visual culture of Tebhaga, works by artists such as Chittaprosad Bhattacharya, Somnath Hore and Zainul Abedin, many of whom were associated with Left movements and organisations like IPTA (The Indian People's Theatre Association) and the Communist Party.

Woodcuts depicting clandestine night meetings among peasants form a recurring visual motif. The exhibition also foregrounds the gendered nature of these spaces. “All these men are the ones who actually lead these meetings, they address the masses,” a curator said. “Women do not lead the masses according to the artworks that we see.”

These questions become sharper in the section examining protest songs. Communist organisers travelling into rural Bengal adapted local folk tunes and dialects to mobilise peasants. “Songs have always been part of cultural production,” notes student curator Munjarita Mondal. “Labour and songs go hand in hand…The dialects and tunes were taken from rural Bengal, but they were still composed by activists.”

The exhibition also does a juxtaposition of artists who were not officially aligned with Communist movements. Works by painter Haren Das present pastoral idylls almost entirely stripped of conflict — a stark contrast to the famine-stricken urgency of Chittaprosad’s work. The devastating Bengal Famine of 1943 was one of the primary catalysts that triggered the Tebhaga Movement three years later.