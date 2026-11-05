Treasures beyond time: Digging into the valuables at the globally recognised Bihar Museum in Patna

The crowning glory

If the Louvre’s star attraction is the Mona Lisa, the Bihar Museum has its own crowning treasure — The Didarganj Yakshi. Carved from a single block of Chunar sandstone, this magnificent sculpture, traditionally attributed to the Mauryan period, is a marvel of ancient Indian craftsmanship. The story of how she came to be discovered is almost as fascinating as the sculpture itself.

In 1917, a Muslim religious teacher, Maulavi Qazi Sayyid Muhammad Azimul, happened to be searching for a grinding stone along the banks of the River Ganges. Coming across a large block of stone, he thought his mission was accomplished. Imagine his surprise when he discovered that what he had mistaken for a mere stone was actually the pedestal of a monumental sculpture, its surface polished to an extraordinary sheen! The magnificent Yakshi was unearthed, and the residents of Didarganj began worshipping her in a shrine. Archaeologists soon intervened, recognising the significance of the discovery, and the sculpture was moved to the Patna Museum. Her beauty was unparalleled, and the finesse of her execution remarkable. The sandstone surface, painstakingly burnished to achieve a mirror-like finish, is particularly striking. She subsequently travelled to several countries as part of exhibitions showcasing Indian art.

In 1985, when she returned from yet another exhibition with a dent on her cheek, public outrage over the damage raised serious questions about the safety of this priceless national treasure. The episode renewed calls for her protection, and she eventually found a place in the Bihar Museum, where visitors can marvel at her magnificence.