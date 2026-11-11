The Art of Making Time

For the brothers, however, this was never simply about adding another category to their portfolio. It was about finding a meeting of minds. “I think it all comes down to the human beings behind it,” says Nikhil, recalling his and Shantanu’s first interactions with ROTORIS co-founders Akash and Prerna Gupta. “A lot of founders have passion, but sometimes we miss processes. Shantanu and I love a process. We sat down and we understood how watchmaking happens and the kind of detail with which they’ve gone into, and the sacrifices they’re willing to make to get the right watch. Everyone’s chasing revenue; they were chasing excellence. That’s hard to find,” he adds.

For two designers who have spent years perfecting the intricacies of couture, the attraction was perhaps inevitable. The collaboration brought together two disciplines that demand patience, precision and an almost obsessive attention to detail. “Everything has a process, and as couturiers, when we get into a confidential space of doing something which is made-to-measure, you have to work on the process. I think that by itself was the testimony that this is the right marriage of craft meeting craft,” says Shantanu.

The resulting timepiece is an exercise in understated opulence. Its dial is carved from pietersite, a semi-precious stone distinguished by its dramatic natural veining, making every piece inherently individual. The geological richness is complemented by solid 18-karat white gold detailing and an open-heart Miyota automatic movement. The design strikes a considered balance between the organic irregularity of stone and the precision of mechanical watchmaking.