Two of a Kind

Two women stand before their turquoise-toned artworks, dressed identically, right down to the smallest detail. For British contemporary artists Amrit and Rabindra Kaur Singh, 60, this is neither coincidence nor a playful expression of sisterhood. Collectively known as The Singh Twins, they have made their twinship an artistic and political statement, challenging an art world that places individuality and self-expression on a pedestal.

Born and raised in England, their journey into art was accidental. Science students, they initially intended to keep art as a hobby. “We were asked to pick three subjects in college and the only one fitting with our science choices was contemporary western art. We took it up as a ‘light’ subject,” they laugh. Medicine eventually gave way to art, while working together came naturally as an extension of their “twin-ness”.

A trip to India in 1980 proved transformative. It wasn't the Taj Mahal but the intricate Mughal miniature paintings that captured their imagination. “Beyond detail and technical skill, it was a style whose rich narrative and symbolic character made it a superb medium of communication. But we were disappointed that the genre did not find a place in Indian contemporary art,” they recall.