For multidisciplinary artist Arpita Akhanda, home is less a place on a map than a collection of memories, gestures and inherited stories. Her first major solo exhibition, Under the Moon Across Many Waters, at Emami Art, Kolkata, explores the lingering afterlife of Partition through family archives, photographs, performance, and the tactile language of weaving.

Born into a family shaped by displacement, Akhanda grew up in Cuttack, Odisha. Her grandparents had migrated from what is now Bangladesh following the Partition of Bengal, carrying recollections of villages they could no longer return to. One childhood conversation stayed with her. When she asked her grandfather where their village was, he replied, “We don’t have a village anymore.” The words would eventually become a starting point for her artistic inquiry into belonging, loss, and the meaning of home.

Drawing on photographs, letters, documents, textiles, and oral histories, Akhanda investigates what survives across generations and what disappears from the official record. Her paternal grandfather meticulously documented life through photographs and diaries, while her grandmother’s memories lived in conversations, gestures, and acts of making. “What survives, and what we recognise as an archive, is also shaped by gender,” she observes.

In her practice, the body becomes an archive in itself. Through performance, photography and installation, she attempts to inhabit her grandparents’ experiences without claiming to recreate them. She cuts archival photographs into strips and weaves them together, bringing the past into conversation with the present. “The act of weaving is not about restoring the image to its original form, but about bringing its fragments together to create a new relationship between what remains and what is missing,” she says.

The exhibition extends this exploration through paper weavings, Jacquard tapestries and a kinetic installation. Across these mediums, memory emerges as something fluid, fragmented and continually reconstructed. For Akhanda, home ultimately transcends geography. Having spent nearly 16 years in Santiniketan, she embraces Tagore’s vision of a world united in one nest. “The body becomes a memory collector, and home becomes something psychological that I carry with me.”