Prescription for Laughter: Comedian Harshit Mahawar talks viral NEET paper leak set, doing political comedy and more

Clad in a lab coat and armed with a grin and PowerPoint presentation, a few months ago, Harshit Mahawar donned the role of an All India Rank 1 holder and, in a sweetly sarcastic delivery style, made fun of the systemic issues around NEET paper leaks, in a way that connected with 11.5 million people watching his now-viral reel. He did it simply because if you have the skill of getting attention, you should direct it towards some things that need it. Built around this same idea, the Bengaluru-based comedian is set to bring his full-length show, AIR 1, to The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala, on October 24.

Speaking of the show, Mahawar calls it ‘a little political, a little topical, sometimes very personal and educational too’, while embodying his viral character and others not yet revealed on social media. “I try to cover some recent political and education-related events, how it was interpreted by the government and by regular citizens… but I wrap it in the package of humour and satire,” he says. At a time when many comedians think twice before joking about politics and sidestep anything that could cause controversy, Mahawar says his confidence came from the facts backing his jokes. “It was a little risky, but it was not like I had an opinion and was finding facts to convey it. I researched my jokes and built them around facts. So I had the confidence that I was not doing anything wrong and, surprisingly, that got a lot of appreciation.”

The comedian, an IIT graduate and former engineer, had a slightly unusual start: with his LinkedIn posts. He explains, “I used to write random jokes on LinkedIn because I was too shy to come on camera and Instagram was not my thing. I was just sharing my opinion, but some of them got a lot of reach, were covered by major news outlets and ended up on YouTube shorts too. Getting a laugh offline, though, is a completely separate craft.”