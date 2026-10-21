The film photography revival: What draws the city photographers to films

That magic is what the market is looking for currently. “There is a huge demand for film, driven by photographers who are drawn to its uniqueness and the niche appeal it offers. People see film effects and want to recreate that aesthetic, but many fashion photographers, including those working on high-end campaigns, are now choosing to shoot on film rather than replicate it digitally, since when you shoot on film, the colours have an authenticity that helps the images stand apart,” says Selva Pradeep, co-founder of When Souls Make Love and a second-generation film photographer.

He points to how the desire to recreate film aesthetics through digital filters has also encouraged photographers to explore the medium. Selva adds, “If the trend teaches or inspires you to actually explore film photography, learn the process, and practise it, then I think it is a good thing.”

Dhakshin Krishnan, a fashion photographer who learnt the process of developing the film first, says that people are interested in cameras from the 1980s to early 2000s because they give photographs a particular aesthetic, as if they are trying to recreate the feeling of living in that period. He adds, “Even if a photograph is blurred, it can still be interesting as it has a story to tell or something unique about it.”