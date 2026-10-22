Celebrating women artists who defied oppression through art

Sonabai Rajawar grew up in a joint family where company was never in short supply. Married at fifteen, she soon found herself in a world that stifled her. Her husband forbade her from stepping out or interacting with anyone other than her young son. For fifteen long years, she lived in total confinement, with nothing but silence to fill her days.

But the silence could not contain her spirit. With whatever materials she could lay her hands on, Sonabai began her artistic journey. Using clay from her yard, she made toys for her son. Gradually, she began embellishing the walls of her home with clay figures. With no formal training, she transformed the walls that had imprisoned her. Animals, humans, and deities emerged from the clay, giving purpose to her days and imaginary companions to her solitude. Recognition finally came in the 1980s, when renowned artist J Swaminathan stumbled upon her hidden world. Bharat Bhavan soon hosted a solo exhibition of her work. She later received the National Award and her unique technique came to be known as the Surguji style.