‘Making the Modern’ brings the many worlds of Indian modern art under one roof

In the exhibition ‘Making the Modern: Sixty Indian Master Artists’, leading voices of Indian modern art come together in a dialogue across generations, disciplines and artistic traditions. Presented by the Raza Foundation in collaboration with Progressive Art Gallery, the exhibition opened on October 17 and concludes today at Triveni Kala Sangam.

Curated by art historian Yashodhara Dalmia, ‘Making the Modern’ brings together approximately 60 significant figures in Indian modern and post-Independence art. The exhibition creates a meeting ground for artists whose distinct approaches, ideas and visual languages have shaped the evolution of modern Indian art.

Tracing the foundations of modern Indian artistic thought, the exhibition features works by Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, Rabindranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Amrita Sher-Gil and Jamini Roy, among others. It then moves through the transformative years surrounding Independence, with the Progressive Artists’ Group forming a central part of the narrative.