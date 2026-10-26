Tattva 2026: Inclusive Art Festival showcases talent of artists with disabilities

“Art, music, theatre, dance, everything is part and parcel of our training programme. Art is also used as a therapy. When we saw the works of a few of our children and trainees, we understood they had immense talent and artistic ability. We thought, why not showcase this to the world? That’s how Tattva was born in 2022,” she says.

The first edition had 30 to 40 participating artists, with nine institutions involved. Gayathri describes Tattva as a platform where artists can express themselves without being ranked against one another. The festival does not have a competition or award prizes for artistic work. Instead, professionals help assess and price the artworks.

Experts helped price this year’s collection and select around 30 works for an exclusive auction at Hotel Savera in Chennai. Proceeds from the artworks sold through the auction and gallery will go to the artists.

Gayathri recounts the progress made by a V-Excel trainee, Eshvar, who initially worked with abstract painting because of his fascination for colours. Over time, the team introduced him to techniques such as blow and string painting. He can now create figurative artworks, she says. The festival has also helped families recognise artistic interests in kids that they had not previously noticed. Some parents enrolled their children in drawing or painting classes after seeing their work exhibited at Tattva, opening up another possible livelihood.