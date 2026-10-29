Shelly Jyoti latest exhibition explores Indigo, migration and textile art

For Delhi artist Shelly Jyoti, a ship is more than a vessel, a school of fish more than a representation of aquatic life, and a human being more than a form.

On view at Bikaner House, her exhibition ‘Indigo: The Blue Gold II’ brings together over 18 years of engagement with the dye, tracing its history from the exploitation of farmers in eastern India to its global trade and the migration of people and craft traditions. Using khadi textiles and block prints, the exhibition, which also presents her latest body of work, Indigo: Migration Through Time, brings displaced communities into focus.

Jyoti’s journey with indigo began in 2008, when she collaborated with Japanese-American artist Laura Kina on a project exploring the dye’s shared histories in India and Japan. “As an Indian artist, I explored the role of indigo in India’s freedom struggle,” she says, describing how her research led her to the farmers of eastern India, their exploitation and their revolt. The resulting body of work travelled to India and across the US between 2009 and 2014.

Her early works explored the farmers’ struggles and Mahatma Gandhi’s intervention in Champaran, Bihar, in 1917. She also began looking beyond the fields to understand how the dye travelled across continents and became a coveted commodity.