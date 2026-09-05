Rinku Choudhary’s 'A Soliloquist’s Journal' turns painting into an inner conversation

“A Soliloquist’s Journal is like a record of my inner conversations,” says artist Rinku Choudhary. Her solo exhibition of the same name is currently on view at Triveni Kala Sangam. Curated by Prima Kurien and presented by Art Incept, the show remains on view until September 9.

A soliloquy is a speech in which a character speaks aloud to themselves, revealing private thoughts, doubts or plans. For Choudhary, painting becomes a similar act of introspection — a way of responding to herself. “I am constantly observing, remembering, questioning and responding to things within me,” she says.

The exhibition brings together a body of paintings that explores memory, domesticity, identity and the quiet repetition of emotions that shape everyday life. Home, for Choudhary, is not simply a physical space populated by familiar domestic objects but a repository of relationships, habits, conflicts, affection and memories. “Through these spaces, figures and objects, I explore how our surroundings and relationships shape our sense of identity,” she says.