Seamus Murphy’s journey from war photography to everyday life

His Afghan photographs also go into intimate spaces; they juxtapose individual histories with the nation’s history. In 1994, he stayed with the Ba Deli family in Kabul’s Shor Bazaar; a family he has photographed for three decades. Several of its members were killed in the war, while others were forced into exile. One of them, whom Murphy photographed as a teenager, died recently at 47, while other family members live in Turkey and Germany, following the return of the Taliban in 2021.

Looking at the original photograph of the family today, he says, is like “looking at an old family picture” and remembering everything that happened afterwards. “The series of photographs of the family shows the tragedy that they’ve been through, but also the joy they’ve been through.”

For Murphy, this long-term relationship distinguishes his work from simply documenting a news event. “You get to know people, you get to know the place, you get to know the politics,” he says. “That feeds your photography and the images.”