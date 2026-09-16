Jenjum Gadi turns memories of his Arunachal village into brass art

Fragments of childhood

Gadi grew up in Tirbin in the 1980s, at a time pre-internet. “In the daytime, when all the adults would go to the field, they'd leave the children behind. So, all of us would huddle up in somebody's backyard gardens, just spend all day playing,” he recalls.

There were also trips to the river to catch fish and moments spent chasing birds. These memories now return as polished lustrous golden sculptures of brinjal and ladies’ finger plants, tiny birds perched on their branches, and landscapes of paddy and corn fields, the sun and clouds beaten into brass panels.

One of the notable works in the exhibition is the triptych ‘Amo Tami’, comprising three set of brass panels depicting paddy fields, corn and finger millet from Tirbin. It recalls a village that, in Gadi’s memory, was largely self-sufficient, with food coming from the fields and forests rather than the market. “When I think of my village, I cannot think about it without rice,” he says. “We eat rice from morning to night — breakfast, lunch, dinner. We can eat rice at any time.”