Monica Dhaka's photography exhibition turns acid attack scars into landscapes

Some years ago, while travelling on a local train, visual artist Monica Dhaka noticed a passenger who was uncomfortable sitting next to a woman with acid attack scars and later asked her to move away. Her photography project, ‘Before You See The Scar’, was born from this encounter and her desire to shift the way acid attack survivors are seen and spoken about.

The exhibition, currently on view at Dhoomimal Art Centre in Connaught Place, has been created in collaboration with survivors associated with Delhi’s Brave Souls Foundation. The project moves away from images of violence towards questions of identity and dignity.

Dhaka began the project by researching how acid attacks and survivors are represented in the media and visual projects. Much of the conversation focused on violence, trauma and scars, with less attention on the lives of those who survived, she says. When she asked those around her what came to mind when they heard “acid attack”, pain, trauma and scars were among the most common responses. The scar, she felt, had become both the first and last thing people associated with a survivor.